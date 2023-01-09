Harry writes of his tumultuous separation from the Royal Family in the book that occurred in early 2020 when their application for a part-time royal post was denied. He draws a comparison between the removal of Meghan-Harry’s taxpayer-funded protection and the removal of his uncle, Prince Andrew, as a working Royal due to his relationship with the American sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. Harry claims that, despite the embarrassing episode, nobody even thought about taking Andrew's protection away.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}