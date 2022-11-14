Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, despite being invited, may skip Christmas celebrations with Royal Family: Report2 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 08:30 AM IST
This will be the first Christmas celebration in absence of Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are likely to skip this year’s Christmas celebrations in Sandringham, where the rest of the Royal Family is expected to gather. This will be the first celebration in absence of Queen Elizabeth II.