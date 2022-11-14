Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are likely to skip this year’s Christmas celebrations in Sandringham, where the rest of the Royal Family is expected to gather. This will be the first celebration in absence of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last appeared in public together in the UK in September when they went to charity functions before attending The Queen's funeral. An insider close to King Charles III told MailOnline that Harry and Meghan are “unlikely to attend".

Since 1988, the Royal Family has celebrated Christmas and the New Year at Sandringham. There will be Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The Prince and Princess of Wales will be residing at the Queen's gift to them, Amber Hall, in Norfolk.

Over the past couple of years, a change in Christmas celebrations was necessitated by the COVID pandemic that was sweeping the nation. The Royal Family is anticipated to gather at the Norfolk estate this holiday season as they do every year.

King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, are anticipated to be accompanied by a number of other Royal Family members as they walk to church on Christmas morning.

Harry and Meghan are rumoured to have been invited by King Charles III to spend Christmas at Sandringham, but it now appears unlikely that they will fly across the Atlantic. It will be the first time he hosts both the Christmas break and the annual Royal Family get-together at the Norfolk country house.

King Charles III is not eagerly anticipating the release of Prince Harry's new book, Spare. According to Royal biographer Christopher Andersen, The King views his son's narrative as a "betrayal". Andersen believes Charles has the same sentiments over past public comments made by Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, concerning the Royal Family.