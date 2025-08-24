Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in talks to produce Princess Diana documentary for Netflix: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly in early discussions to produce a documentary about Princess Diana, marking the 30th anniversary of her death in 2027.

The project would form part of their renewed deal with Netflix, signed earlier this month, and could be one of their most personal and high-profile productions to date.

According to The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have presented several ideas to Netflix, and a programme centred on Diana’s life and legacy has been seriously considered. A source told the paper, “If Harry wants to do this then Netflix will bite his hand off.”

The couple’s production company, Archewell Productions, would lead the project, with Netflix holding first rights to any content they develop under the new agreement. The streaming platform would also finance the productions.

How did Princess Diana die? Princess Diana, Harry’s mother, died tragically in a car crash in Paris on 31 August 1997. Her death shocked the world and had a lasting impact on the royal family — particularly on her sons, Princes William and Harry, who were aged just 15 and 12 at the time.

Diana was known globally for her humanitarian work, her openness with the public, and her sometimes strained relationship with the royal establishment.

Prince Harry has spoken openly about his mother in past interviews, including in his 2023 memoir ‘Spare’, where he described the deep emotional toll of her death and how it shaped his adult life. In a previous documentary marking the 20th anniversary of her death, Harry described her as “the best mother in the world” and expressed his desire to keep her memory alive through charitable work and storytelling.

Harry and Meghan's Netflix deal Alongside the potential Diana project, the couple are continuing their creative partnership with Netflix.

A second season of Meghan’s lifestyle show ‘With Love, Meghan’ is set to launch on August 26, with a holiday special airing later in December. They are also involved in ‘Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within’, a short documentary about orphans in Uganda, showcasing the power of dance and resilience in the face of hardship.

Since stepping down as senior working royals in 2020, Harry and Meghan have built a media presence focused on personal stories, mental health, and social issues.