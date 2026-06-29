Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children may not meet King Charles during UK visit: Here’s why

Prince Harry fears his children will not meet King Charles during an upcoming UK visit. The trip was planned to coincide with Invictus Games events in Birmingham in July. Prince Archie (7) and Princess Lilibet (5) will travel with their parents

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Harry and Meghan have been preparing their first family visit to Britain in four years. The Duke of Sussex has reportedly been looking forward to Archie and Lilibet being reunited with their grandfather, the monarch.

The visit now appears uncertain following a government security decision. The Home Office has declined Harry's request for police protection outside royal residences.

A source close to the duke described him as "distraught" at the development. Harry is said to be unwilling to expose his children to paparazzi from the moment they land.

The source told the Guardian that plans to see family, friends and charitable causes had been pulled away at the last moment. Prince Harry is reportedly exploring every available option to make the trip possible. However, without proper security arrangements, the visit may not go ahead.

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“Their plans to see family, friends and visit various charitable causes close to the duke’s heart have been pulled out from under their feet at the 11th hour. He’s looking at every option to try and get the family here safely and keep them safe when they’re on the ground. If he can find a way to do that he will,” the insider told the publication.

“The hope is they can meet their grandfather, but there is no way that can happen if they are chased by paparazzi wherever they go from the moment they step off the plane. He won’t put his children through that,” the source added.

The trip would have marked the first time King Charles had seen Archie and Lilibet in person since 2022. The previous meeting occurred during the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

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Harry lost a legal battle against the Home Office last year over automatic police protection during UK visits. He had argued it was unsafe to bring his family to Britain without it.

Following that ruling, he was granted a full risk assessment. He has since been awaiting a final decision from the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as Ravec.

Ravec is the Home Office body responsible for authorising protective security arrangements. Its membership includes representatives from the royal household, the Home Office, the Cabinet Office, and the Metropolitan Police, The Guardian added. Decisions are taken by an independent chair.

The situation casts significant doubt on the duke's family plans ahead of the Birmingham games. Harry's team says he remains determined to find a safe solution.

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Where Will Harry-Meghan Stay? According to a CNN insider, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will stay in the royal residence. Given the bitter history between the couple and Buckingham Palace, this move is considered significant. This reignites the hope of reconciliation between the Sussexes and the royal family.

This is not the first time the royal family has offered accommodation to Harry and Meghan, who are now based in the United States. This is, however, the first time that Harry and Meghan have accepted it. According to CNN, the Sussexes will also stay in private accommodation during the trip.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

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