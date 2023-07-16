comScore
Business News/ News / World/  Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary ‘did so much damage’ to their reputation: Royal commentator
Back

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary ‘did so much damage’ to their reputation: Royal commentator

 1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 01:45 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The TV portrayal of Meghan Markle's meeting with Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix series ‘Harry & Meghan’ may have negatively affected their reputation, says a Royal commentator.

FILE - Meghan Markle, and her husband Prince Harry arrive to the observatory in One World Trade in New York, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)Premium
FILE - Meghan Markle, and her husband Prince Harry arrive to the observatory in One World Trade in New York, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

The highly-publicised TV portrayal of Meghan Markle's first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II in popular Netflix series, "Harry & Meghan", is believed to have a negative impact on the reputation of the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry. The scene, which garnered significant attention, has left some wondering if it was a wise decision for the couple in the long run.

Kate Mansey from The Mail has highlighted the lasting impact that certain moments in television programmes can have on public perception. Despite the show's success and numerous accolades, it remains to be seen if it has truly benefited the couple's standing. Only time will reveal the full extent of its impact.

A particularly-memorable scene in the Netflix series, according to Mansey, was 'excruciating' to watch and showcased the Duchess of Sussex recreating her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, where she performed an exaggerated curtsey while Harry watched on, appearing somewhat uncomfortable.

Also Read: Meghan Markle stunned by Prince Harry’s ‘insane’ habit, inherited from King Charles

Mansey pointed out that such moments in television shows tend to leave a lasting impression and can shape how individuals are remembered. She questioned whether these portrayals, despite their award nominations and potential wins, have truly benefited Meghan and Harry's reputation and standing in the long run.

“It did so much damage to everything, really, to their reputation, that, yes it was an interesting programme that everyone watched, but I can't see how it's benefitted them in the long term at all," The Mail quoted her as saying.

Richard Eden, the diary editor at The Daily Mail, shared Mansey's sentiments and expressed his belief that the Royal Family would not be bothered if the series were to receive numerous awards. He explained that the damage caused to Meghan and Harry's relationship with other royals as a result of the series is considered irreparable, making any potential accolades inconsequential.

Also Read: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary gets zero Emmy nominations

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary series did not receive any nominations for the prestigious Emmy Awards. The highly-anticipated six-part series, helmed by director Liz Garbus, was in contention for recognition in the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series category.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 16 Jul 2023, 01:45 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout