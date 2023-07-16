The highly-publicised TV portrayal of Meghan Markle's first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II in popular Netflix series, "Harry & Meghan", is believed to have a negative impact on the reputation of the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry. The scene, which garnered significant attention, has left some wondering if it was a wise decision for the couple in the long run.

Kate Mansey from The Mail has highlighted the lasting impact that certain moments in television programmes can have on public perception. Despite the show's success and numerous accolades, it remains to be seen if it has truly benefited the couple's standing. Only time will reveal the full extent of its impact.

A particularly-memorable scene in the Netflix series, according to Mansey, was 'excruciating' to watch and showcased the Duchess of Sussex recreating her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, where she performed an exaggerated curtsey while Harry watched on, appearing somewhat uncomfortable.

Mansey pointed out that such moments in television shows tend to leave a lasting impression and can shape how individuals are remembered. She questioned whether these portrayals, despite their award nominations and potential wins, have truly benefited Meghan and Harry's reputation and standing in the long run.

“It did so much damage to everything, really, to their reputation, that, yes it was an interesting programme that everyone watched, but I can't see how it's benefitted them in the long term at all," The Mail quoted her as saying.

Richard Eden, the diary editor at The Daily Mail, shared Mansey's sentiments and expressed his belief that the Royal Family would not be bothered if the series were to receive numerous awards. He explained that the damage caused to Meghan and Harry's relationship with other royals as a result of the series is considered irreparable, making any potential accolades inconsequential.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary series did not receive any nominations for the prestigious Emmy Awards. The highly-anticipated six-part series, helmed by director Liz Garbus, was in contention for recognition in the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series category.