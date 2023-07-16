Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary ‘did so much damage’ to their reputation: Royal commentator1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 01:45 PM IST
The TV portrayal of Meghan Markle's meeting with Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix series ‘Harry & Meghan’ may have negatively affected their reputation, says a Royal commentator.
The highly-publicised TV portrayal of Meghan Markle's first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II in popular Netflix series, "Harry & Meghan", is believed to have a negative impact on the reputation of the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry. The scene, which garnered significant attention, has left some wondering if it was a wise decision for the couple in the long run.
