Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turn heads with a sweet and cosy date night at a Cotswolds pub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been photographed together in Britain for the first time since returning to the UK with their children in August, choosing a low-key pub lunch in the Cotswolds for their latest public appearance.

Harry and Meghan make first joint appearance The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen holding hands as they arrived at The Falkland Arms in Great Tew, Oxfordshire, on Thursday, 1 October. Photographs published by The Sun showed the couple dressed casually as they walked towards the pub, with both wearing sunglasses.

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The outing was notable because, although Harry and Meghan have each made appearances in Britain since their return, they had not previously been photographed together in public.

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PEOPLE reported that the couple's family returned to England in late August, with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, beginning school in the UK. The family continues to maintain its home in Montecito, California, while the location of their UK residence has been kept private.

For the pub visit, Meghan wore a black jumper with dark trousers and white trainers. Harry was seen in jeans, a jacket and a Santa Barbara Fire Department baseball cap, a detail that offered a reminder of the couple's continuing connection to their California home.

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A quiet lunch in the Cotswolds According to The Sun, Meghan ordered gluten-free beer-battered haddock and chips with mushy peas and tartare sauce, while Harry had chicken, ham and leek pie with seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy.

A source at the pub told The Sun that the couple were treated in the same way as other customers.

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“When they visited, Harry and Meghan just acted like locals,” the source said, adding that visitors to the pub are treated alike regardless of who they are.

The choice of a local pub also offered a markedly different setting from some of Harry's recent appearances in Britain. Since the family's return, he has attended charity and public events, including the WellChild Awards and a London gala supporting Ukraine.

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Meghan, meanwhile, has largely stayed out of the public spotlight while the family adjusts to life in Britain. She has continued working on her lifestyle brand, As Ever, while also sharing occasional glimpses of the family's life in the UK.

Their return comes amid security concerns The couple's return to Britain has not been without complications. Their children's schooling became a particular concern after photographers were reportedly seen around the perimeter of their school.

PEOPLE reported that two men were observed by school staff and private security monitoring the school grounds. One was later identified by police as an international photographer working for a European press agency. The Sussexes' spokesperson described the incident as an unacceptable intrusion into the children's privacy.

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The children subsequently changed schools shortly after starting the new term, with the couple's spokesperson saying the decision followed discussions with their security team about the practicalities of their arrangements.

Against that backdrop, Harry and Meghan's quiet pub outing provides one of the clearest public glimpses yet of their return to everyday life in Britain.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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