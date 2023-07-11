Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘very much in love’ and ‘happy together’1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 01:18 AM IST
- Karl Larsen, photographer and friend to Meghan's father Thomas Markle, has dismissed rumours that the couple is heading for a divorce
Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle are “very much in love" and “happy together", said Karl Larsen, photographer and friend to Meghan's father Thomas Markle.
Karl Larsen’s remarks came amid false reports that the couple is heading for a divorce.
Larsen posted on Instagram: “So nice to see my friends Harry and Meghan on Friday before they get away for the long weekend." "Please do not believe the media. They are very much in love and are happy together; [there are] nothing but smiles and laughter here."
Larsen’s reaction is on the couple’s photos from latest outing in Santa Barbara, California last week.
Recent media reports had suggested that Harry and Meghan were going through a difficult patch and the Duke of Sussex had contacted his lawyers.
Even, Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle had fuelled the rumours about their divorce, saying she sees their marriage “ending in divorce unless they get extensive counseling".
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in 2018 at Windsor Castle after meeting on a blind date two years earlier.
Earlier, royal expert and author Angela Levin had claimed Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage is “very nearly finished".
Levin had told Sky News Australia, “I think that the marriage is very nearly finished."
In a separate post on Instagram, Larsen compared the Duchess of Sussex to British-American musician Slash of the rock bank Guns N' Roses and referred to her again as his friend.
In past, the Duchess’ father had criticised her and Prince Harry over their treatment of the royal family.
“It amazes me that they go on Oprah Winfrey for hours and talk and expose things they shouldn't be exposing to anyone. I think it's so disrespectful to the royals. I am basically what you'd call on the queen team. And I have great respect for all the royals," Markle Sr. said.
