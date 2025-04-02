Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been strongly criticised for lacking self-awareness. In a recent piece on The Telegraph, Celia Walden suggests it could have spared the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex from yet another public scandal.

This comes as Sophie Chandauka, chairwoman of Sentebale (a charity co-founded by Harry), continues to accuse the prince and Meghan of damaging the charity’s image. Allegations include bullying and creating a toxic environment, adding to the growing list of controversies surrounding the couple.

Walden argues that many of the Sussexes’ problems might have been avoided with just a bit more thoughtfulness. She points to past actions, such as the Oprah interview.

She also refers to Harry’s revealing autobiography Spare and their Netflix documentary. All these things, as per the British journalist who is Piers Morgan's wife, are examples of poor judgement.

Prince Harry-Meghan’s decisions have repeatedly sparked criticism, from making personal royal family matters public to sharing embarrassing stories and listing past drug use despite living in the US on a visa.

The article also suggests Meghan’s attempt to host a lifestyle TV show failed due to a lack of the warmth and sincerity such roles require.

While members of the Royal family might not be naturally self-aware, they usually have advisers to help guide them. But Walden claims the Sussexes ignore good advice and act on their own.

“It’s not that they are consistently being given bad advice. It’s that they won’t take good advice from anyone.” Perhaps now might be a good time to start?” Harry-Meghan’s ex-employee once told her.

Sentebale charity row Sentebale, co-founded by Harry in 2006, supports children affected by HIV/AIDS. The charity was created in memory of Princess Diana.

Now, Prince Harry has been accused of bullying and harassment by Sophie Chandauka, chairwoman of his charity Sentebale. Chandauka alleged that Harry tried to force her out and damage her reputation by contacting sponsors. Advertisement

She claimed the behaviour lasted for months and included boardroom bullying. After Harry and several trustees resigned, the controversy became public.

Chandauka, who became chair in 2023, also filed a whistleblower complaint about bullying, harassment and misogyny within the charity.