Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary gets zero Emmy nominations1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 07:31 AM IST
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan, did not receive any Emmy nominations despite its success on Netflix.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan, has failed to secure any Emmy nominations. The six-part series, directed by Liz Garbus, was under consideration for the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series category.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×