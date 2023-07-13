Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan , has failed to secure any Emmy nominations. The six-part series, directed by Liz Garbus, was under consideration for the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series category.

The series, a part of a reported $100-million production deal between Netflix and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, faced scrutiny from the British media.

This snub by the Emmy Awards is notable considering the tremendous success of the series on Netflix, where it garnered the second-highest viewing minutes among all documentary shows, only surpassed by The Tinder Swindler.

Although the documentary missed out on Emmy recognition, it did receive a nomination for the Hollywood Critics Association Awards in the category of Best Streaming Nonfiction Series. This acknowledgment offers some consolation to the production team, as per Deadline.

Following the Hollywood Critics Association nomination, there has been a mixed response on social media, with some commentators dismissing the series as more fiction than nonfiction and criticising Harry and Meghan as complainers.

The release of the series on Netflix in December generated considerable controversy in the UK due to Prince Harry's candid remarks about the Royal Family.

In one episode, he highlighted the existence of "huge level of unconscious bias" within his family, noting that it was a systemic issue rather than an individual failing. He stressed the importance of education, awareness, and ongoing efforts to address such biases.

Prince Harry also disclosed that, when his relationship with Meghan became public, the Palace instructed them to disregard the media's focus on Markle's biracial background.

He shared that some family members saw the challenges faced by Meghan as a "rite of passage", questioning why she should receive special treatment. Prince Harry emphasised the significance of the racial element in their experiences.

Meghan voiced her frustration with negative stories planted in the British press, accusing them of manufacturing sensational narratives.