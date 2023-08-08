Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new film likely to compete with Barbie: Experts

Greta Gerwig's Barbie has earned enormous success worldwide on the backs of the splendid marketing and nostalgia it generated. But, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first movie project for Netflix can give tough competition to Barbie, the experts told Express . The £100 million deal between Netflix and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is going to be the next big thing in the film world and may even breach the OTT platform to appear in theaters, the Express report added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle know how to stay in the news and that is evident by the success of their previous docu-series on Netflix where they revealed very intricate details about the functioning of the UK Royal Family and their challenges while dealing with the unfavorable media attention.

The new project is reported to be based on the best-selling novel Meet Me At The Lake written by Carley Fortune. As per the report, the couple has spent a whopping £3 million on the movie rights. The novel is quite popular with 37,000 copies selling in the first week itself.

No strangers to attracting millions of eyes

PR expert Mayah Riaz told Express that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new film can be as popular as the docu-series. “Harry and Meghan are no strangers to attracting millions of eyes upon what they do and this will be no different," she said. “I believe the film could hit record numbers in the first week at the box office."

Riaz opines that the film may not beat Barbie in terms of earnings but has the potential to reach very close. Despite being a sentimental melodrama and quite different from Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's lively extravaganza, Barbie has recently surpassed $1 billion in worldwide box office earnings.

The book is about two people falling in love in their 30s with separate issues of their own. Interestingly, the plot of the book covers the mental impact of the death of a parent in a car crash which can connect the audience with Harry's trauma after Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997.