Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new film likely to compete with Barbie: Experts

Greta Gerwig's Barbie has earned enormous success worldwide on the backs of the splendid marketing and nostalgia it generated. But, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first movie project for Netflix can give tough competition to Barbie, the experts told Express. The £100 million deal between Netflix and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is going to be the next big thing in the film world and may even breach the OTT platform to appear in theaters, the Express report added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}