Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 36.5-crore property in Portugal does not impress locals; here’s why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ₹36.5-crore property in Portugal does not impress locals; here’s why

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's move to Portugal has not excited locals, who are accustomed to wealthier, more famous residents. An estate agent noted their presence likely won't impact the community, as many American A-listers have already settled in the region.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 36.5-crore house in Portugal does not impress locals; here’s why (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recent move to Portugal has not made a strong impression on the locals. The residents are used to seeing "richer and more famous people" purchasing property in the area. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's presence has not caused much excitement.

A local estate agent with decades of experience in Alentejo, Portugal, shared that Harry and Meghan likely spent over four million euros ( 36.5 crore) on a property in one of the region’s exclusive resorts.

Many American A-listers have been buying homes in the area in recent years, according to him. There were rumours about the Royal couple being the latest buyers, but it remained unclear if they had purchased an existing home or planned to build a new one.

The agent told The Mail that the locals were unlikely to be overly impressed. He said that wealthier and more famous people had bought property in the area before, and the arrival of the Sussexes would likely have little effect.

"We have much richer and much more famous people buying here for sure. I think they will have zero impact, to be honest. If someone like Jeff Bezos bought here then, yes, there could be some impact – but not Harry and Meghan," the agent told the publication.

Wealthy residents in Portugal

The differences between the wealthy residents of the gated estates and the local people are noticeable, according to business owners. In the nearby village of Melides, locals often gather in the town square or small family-run cafes to play cards and enjoy a drink.

A seafood restaurant owner found the idea of British royalty moving to the area amusing. However, the wealthy resort residents do not mix with the local people, the owner said. According to a local businessman, A-listers are attracted to the region primarily because of the privacy it offers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.