Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recent move to Portugal has not made a strong impression on the locals. The residents are used to seeing "richer and more famous people" purchasing property in the area. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's presence has not caused much excitement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A local estate agent with decades of experience in Alentejo, Portugal, shared that Harry and Meghan likely spent over four million euros ( ₹36.5 crore) on a property in one of the region’s exclusive resorts.

Many American A-listers have been buying homes in the area in recent years, according to him. There were rumours about the Royal couple being the latest buyers, but it remained unclear if they had purchased an existing home or planned to build a new one. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The agent told The Mail that the locals were unlikely to be overly impressed. He said that wealthier and more famous people had bought property in the area before, and the arrival of the Sussexes would likely have little effect.

"We have much richer and much more famous people buying here for sure. I think they will have zero impact, to be honest. If someone like Jeff Bezos bought here then, yes, there could be some impact – but not Harry and Meghan," the agent told the publication.

Wealthy residents in Portugal The differences between the wealthy residents of the gated estates and the local people are noticeable, according to business owners. In the nearby village of Melides, locals often gather in the town square or small family-run cafes to play cards and enjoy a drink. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}