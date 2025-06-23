Prince Harry and Meghan’s children won’t have royal roles under William’s reign, palace insiders reveal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are not expected to hold any formal royal roles under the reign of Prince William, insiders have claimed.

Sources close to the royal household suggest that the Prince of Wales, 43, has no plans to include his estranged brother’s children in the future framework of the monarchy. William is said to be developing a streamlined vision for the royal family as he prepares for his eventual accession to the throne.

Prince William Unlikely to Offer Royal Roles to Harry and Meghan’s Children: Insiders The future king, who became heir following Queen Elizabeth II’s passing in 2022, has reportedly been focused on reducing the number of working royals, a concept he has championed for many years.

“As a huge question mark looms over the Sussex camp’s involvement in the monarchy once William becomes king,” a source said, “Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, will be outcasts to the royal fold under his reign.”

The comments come amid reports of a continued rift between the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and has since spoken critically about the institution in interviews and in his 2023 memoir, *Spare*.

An insider told The Times of London, “What has struck me the most recently is that he [William] just doesn’t mention it at all. It used to be that the family stuff was taking up a lot of space in his head, it was a very close relationship and he was very upset.”

“But he’s not letting it get to him at all any more. It is a change. It’s sad, but it’s a much healthier space for him to be at,” the source continued.

The source also noted a shift in William’s emotional stance, saying that although he once felt “anger” after Harry’s revelations in *Spare*, his current attitude is one of “indifference”.