Prince Harry and Prince William share rare common ground after England's FIFA World Cup exit

England's dramatic exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026 appears to have done what years of royal diplomacy could not — give Prince Harry and Prince William a rare point of agreement.

The estranged brothers, who have remained distant in recent years, reportedly reacted similarly after England's semi-final defeat to Argentina on July 15. While there has been no public sign of reconciliation between the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales, both expressed disappointment over England's failure to reach the World Cup final.

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The highly anticipated semi-final, played at Atlanta Stadium, ended in heartbreak for England supporters, with Argentina securing a place in Sunday's final against Spain.

Also Read | Messi dedicates World Cup semifinal win over England to Maradona

Harry's One-Word Response According to Page Six, Prince Harry attended the TIME100 Sports Gala in New York City shortly after the match.

When asked by the publication whether he was disappointed by England's loss, the Duke of Sussex responded with a brief but telling answer: "Of course."

The reaction quickly drew attention online, with many noting that it closely mirrored Prince William's public response following England's exit from the tournament.

William Said He Was "Gutted" Prince William, who serves as President of the Football Association, shared his thoughts on X after England's defeat.

The Prince of Wales wrote that he was "gutted" by the result but praised the team's performance throughout the tournament.

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In his post, William said the entire nation should be proud of England for giving their all during the campaign. He thanked everyone involved, both on and off the pitch, before adding: “The fight and belief you have shown has inspired us all. The most complete England team in a tournament. Hold your heads high.”

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While the brothers expressed their disappointment differently, many fans pointed out that both ultimately conveyed the same sentiment following England's World Cup exit.

Harry's UK Visit And Meeting With King Charles Harry's comments came after his recent visit to the United Kingdom to promote the upcoming Invictus Games.

He was later joined by his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. According to the report, the family was invited to Highgrove House, King Charles' private country residence, for a private meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The gathering reportedly marked the first meeting between the Sussex family and King Charles in four years.

According to the report, the reunion was conducted in strict privacy, with no official photographs or statements released afterward.

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No Reunion Between The Brothers Although Prince Harry reunited with his father during the visit, a meeting between Harry and Prince William reportedly did not take place.

The brothers have remained estranged for several years following Harry and Meghan's departure from royal duties and subsequent public interviews and memoir.

While there was no reported breakthrough in their relationship during Harry's UK visit, England's World Cup semi-final defeat appears to have briefly united them in one respect — their shared disappointment over the national team's exit from the tournament.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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