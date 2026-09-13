Prince Harry announces first UK public engagements since return as Sussexes remain outside working royal life

Prince Harry is set to make his first series of public appearances in the UK since returning to Britain with Meghan Markle and their two children, as the Duke of Sussex resumes a familiar programme of charitable work while remaining firmly outside the working Royal Family.

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Prince Harry set to make his first appearances in the UK Harry will attend three engagements this month, including the WellChild Awards, an event connected to his Invictus work and the launch of the organisation’s INSPIRE educational initiative. He is then scheduled to travel to New York on September 22 for the Clinton Global Initiative’s annual meeting.

The appearances come just weeks after the Sussexes returned to the UK from California. The family is understood to have arrived in Britain on August 26 and is planning to establish a private home in the country while retaining their California base. Their return has attracted considerable attention because it brings Harry and Meghan closer to the Royal Family after years spent largely in the United States.

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However, this does not mean that they will be resuming their royal duties.

Also Read | Harry and Meghan Return to the U.K.—and Tensions With the Palace Are Back

Buckingham Palace has moved to make that distinction unusually clear. A letter issued by the Lord Chamberlain on behalf of King Charles and circulated to senior government, military and other officials said that Harry and Meghan remain private citizens and are not working members of the Royal Family. Their HRH styles remain in abeyance and are not used, while their charitable activities are undertaken in a private capacity.

Back in Britain but not as working Royal Family members Harry and Meghan effectively left frontline royal life more than six years ago. In January 2020, they announced that they would step back as senior members of thhe Royal Family and seek a more independent life. Under the arrangement agreed at the time, they stopped undertaking official royal duties, ceased using their HRH styles and no longer represented Queen Elizabeth II formally. They subsequently moved to North America, first to Canada and then to California.

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The couple were therefore already operating outside the monarchy long before their latest move back across the Atlantic. Their 2021 decision not to return as working members of the Royal Family further settled the position.

The latest palace letter effectively restates that arrangement, making clear that living in Britain does not change it. It also reflects the agreement reached at Sandringham in 2020, which ruled out a so-called “half-in, half-out” royal role that would have allowed the Sussexes to retain official duties while pursuing an independent commercial and charitable life.

Against that backdrop, Harry’s upcoming appearances are being presented as engagements connected to his own charitable interests, rather than official royal duties.The couple were therefore already operating outside the monarchy long before their latest move back across the Atlantic. Their 2021 decision not to return as working members of the Royal Family further settled the position.

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The latest palace letter effectively restates that arrangement, making clear that living in Britain does not change it. It also reflects the agreement reached at Sandringham in 2020, which ruled out a so-called “half-in, half-out” royal role that would have allowed the Sussexes to retain official duties while pursuing an independent commercial and charitable life.

Against that backdrop, Harry’s upcoming appearances are being presented as engagements connected to his own charitable interests, rather than official royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's list of events to attend His most prominent UK appearance will be at the WellChild Awards in London on 21 September. Harry has been patron of the charity for 18 years and has attended the ceremony on 15 previous occasions. He will meet the award winners and their families at a private reception before presenting the Inspirational Child award for children aged four to six and delivering a speech.

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The ceremony will also mark the 20th anniversary of WellChild’s nursing programme, which helps children with serious and complex medical needs receive care at home rather than remaining in hospital.

Harry will also attend the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards in London and the launch of INSPIRE, an educational initiative linked to the Invictus movement. The Invictus Games Foundation has described its new awards as a way of recognising people and organisations demonstrating resilience, service and the spirit of recovery among wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.

Also Read | Harry to invite royals to Invictus Games as gesture of reconciliation: Report

His UK schedule will be followed almost immediately by an international engagement. Harry is expected to fly to New York on September 22 for the Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting.

Meghan, meanwhile, is expected to maintain a considerably lower public profile. People familiar with the couple’s plans have indicated that their professional lives are increasingly separate, with Harry’s charity work requiring public appearances while Meghan’s work is less public-facing.

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That division may become more noticeable now that the couple are back in Britain. Their return has placed them physically closer to the monarchy, but the palace’s latest intervention makes one thing clear: proximity to the Royal Family does not amount to a return to royal life.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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