A pre-recorded interview teaser of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, released on YouTube, has raised the eyebrows of body language experts. During the meeting, the Duke of Sussex appeared 'bored' and 'disengaged. '

A pre-recorded interview teaser of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, released on YouTube, has raised the eyebrows of body language experts. During the meeting, the Duke of Sussex appeared 'bored' and 'disengaged. ' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The British Royal couple's new interview will go live on US broadcaster CBS on Sunday, August 4 (US time).

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Body language expert Judi James claimed that the Duke of Sussex seemed very "disengaged" as the couple spoke to Jane Pauley. However, the expert rated Meghan Markle's engagement with the interview as powerful. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

James claimed that the Duchess of Sussex showed affection while addressing their children, but Harry appeared unengaged throughout the teaser.

James said that the Duke of Sussex was "disengaged" during the meeting, hinting at a sense of boredom. On the other hand, Meghan acted "besotted" while speaking of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"Her engagement with the interviewer is as powerful as Harry’s disengagement signals at the start of this clip while the two women speak... We see him in the clip gazing off into the distance with a serious facial expression while his wife tells a much more sociable and emotional story," Daily Mirror quoted James as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the interview, Meghan expressed a heartwarming sentiment while discussing the mental health of their young son and daughter.

"Meghan is seen changing her body language and vocal state to speak about her children, performing a massively coy smile with a puckered top lip and rounded cheeks and partially hiding her face with her hand as though proud but also cutely coy about referring to them," James tells the Daily Mirror.

"Telling the interviewer they are ‘amazing’, she goes into a besotted-looking state, glancing down as though visualising them in a 'moment' as she shakes her head and her vocal tone dips to an intimate 'throat-creak'." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"But then she makes the link with her campaign message, and her eyes bounce back to the interviewer. Her brows raise, and she gesticulates with her left hand to make her point with passion while Harry still gazes off into the distance, as yet unactivated," James noted.