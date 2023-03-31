Prince Harry back in UK court for battle with Daily Mail publisher

Prince Harry back in UK court for battle with Daily Mail publisher3 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 02:47 AM IST
Harry, the singer Elton John and five other high-profile people are suing publisher Associated Newspapers, alleging they were the victims of phone-hacking and other serious privacy breaches by journalists from the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday or private investigators working on their behalf.
Britain's Prince Harry returned to the High Court in London on Thursday where his lawyer fought an attempt by a newspaper publisher to throw out his and other high-profile figures' lawsuit that alleged widespread unlawful acts by journalists.
