Prince Harry back in UK court for battle with Daily Mail publisher

3 min read . 02:47 AM IST

Michael Holden, Reuters

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, has called for the release of Prince Harry's US visa application to see if he properly disclosed his past drug use before moving to California in the summer of 2020.

Harry, the singer Elton John and five other high-profile people are suing publisher Associated Newspapers, alleging they were the victims of phone-hacking and other serious privacy breaches by journalists from the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday or private investigators working on their behalf.