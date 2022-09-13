Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Prince Harry banned from wearing military uniform at Queen’s funeral - here's why

Prince Harry banned from wearing military uniform at Queen’s funeral - here's why

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, look at the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
2 min read . 06:30 AM IST Edited By Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Prince Harry will not be wearing the military uniform for any of the ceremonial events around Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry won't be permitted to participate in any ceremonies while dressed in military garb. The Duke of Sussex won't be allowed to wear the outfits at any of the five customary occasions leading up to the late monarch's funeral, including the last vigil planned to take place in Westminster Hall, according to E! News.

Also Read: Queen Elizabeth II’s wealth, will to stay secret

New episodes of the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast have been suspended during the period of official mourning for Queen Elizabeth. A personal homage to the late Queen was given by Prince Harry, Markle's husband, earlier on September 12. He expressed his love for the time he had shared with his grandmother and pledged to uphold his father King Charles as the new ruler.

Also Read: Queen Elizabeth II death: India mourns demise; National flags fly at half-mast

Harry, a non-working member of the royal family, retired from official duties in 2020 along with his wife Meghan Markle. And, that is why he won’t be allowed to wear a military uniform. Harry was in the Army for ten years, reaching the rank of Captain and serving two tours in Afghanistan. He is still actively involved in funding support for injured women and men with the help of his fellow service members.

Also Read: Here’s how Google is remembering Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Andrew, also a non-working member of the royal family, has been permitted to wear his military uniform, but only at the final vigil while Harry has been forbidden from donning the gear. As a "special mark of respect for the Queen at the final vigil", the Duke of York, who lost his military titles in January, is permitted to wear the uniform.

Also Read: Queen Elizabeth II's death reignites conflicted emotions in former colonies

The Queen encouraged Andrew to restore his royal patronage and military ties after his lawyers failed to convince a US judge to dismiss a civil complaint brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that he had sexually abused her when she was 17 years old.

Also Read: New Zealand may eventually become a republic, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

In February, Andrew and Virginia reached an amicable settlement over the sexual assault complaint. "The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen," read Buckingham Palace's statement released on January 13.

(With agency inputs)

