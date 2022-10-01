Queen Elizabeth II is seen inspecting soldiers at their passing-out Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy on 12 April 2006. This particular picture has the Queen looking proudly at his grandson with a smile. The result- a visibly blushing Prince Harry!
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Britain's longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away ‘peacefully of old age' on 8 September 2022. The change of monarchy after over 70 years meant a new monarch in the form of King Charles III. The demise of the monarch also drew all attention to the relationship between the royal members and Prince Harry.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Britain's longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away ‘peacefully of old age' on 8 September 2022. The change of monarchy after over 70 years meant a new monarch in the form of King Charles III. The demise of the monarch also drew all attention to the relationship between the royal members and Prince Harry.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, had stepped back from their working royals tag and relocated to Los Angeles
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, had stepped back from their working royals tag and relocated to Los Angeles
It is to be noted that Prince Harry was educated at Wetherby School, Ludgrove School, and Eton College. He spent parts of his gap year in Australia and Lesotho, then underwent officer training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. He was commissioned as a cornet into the Blues and Royals, serving temporarily with his brother William and completed training as a troop leader. In 2007–2008, he served for over ten weeks in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. He returned to Afghanistan for a 20-week deployment in 2012–2013 with the Army Air Corps. In June 2015, he resigned from the army.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is to be noted that Prince Harry was educated at Wetherby School, Ludgrove School, and Eton College. He spent parts of his gap year in Australia and Lesotho, then underwent officer training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. He was commissioned as a cornet into the Blues and Royals, serving temporarily with his brother William and completed training as a troop leader. In 2007–2008, he served for over ten weeks in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. He returned to Afghanistan for a 20-week deployment in 2012–2013 with the Army Air Corps. In June 2015, he resigned from the army.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Media outlets have unearthed a picture where Queen Elizabeth II is seen inspecting soldiers at their passing-out Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy on 12 April 2006. This particular picture has the Queen looking proudly at his grandson with a smile. The result- a visibly blushing Prince Harry!
Media outlets have unearthed a picture where Queen Elizabeth II is seen inspecting soldiers at their passing-out Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy on 12 April 2006. This particular picture has the Queen looking proudly at his grandson with a smile. The result- a visibly blushing Prince Harry!
The Queen is seen grinning ear to ear as she looks at her grandson at the military graduation ceremony at Sandhurst Military Academy in Surrey. Meanwhile, Prince Harry, who is dressed impeccably in his military uniform and holding a sword straight up, is seen blushing looking at his grandmother.
The Queen is seen grinning ear to ear as she looks at her grandson at the military graduation ceremony at Sandhurst Military Academy in Surrey. Meanwhile, Prince Harry, who is dressed impeccably in his military uniform and holding a sword straight up, is seen blushing looking at his grandmother.
This precious moment captured showcased the close-knit equation between The Queen and Prince Harry, which remained constant even after. Royal researchers have suggested that although Harry may have held grudges against his family, but he has always had been only praises for his grandma.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This precious moment captured showcased the close-knit equation between The Queen and Prince Harry, which remained constant even after. Royal researchers have suggested that although Harry may have held grudges against his family, but he has always had been only praises for his grandma.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The two time war veteran who had served in Afghanistan, had initially been denied permission to son his military uniform for his grandmother's vigil after her death. The royal family stated that only working royals could wear their uniform. However, this decision faced a lot of backlash from the commoners and royal fans.
The two time war veteran who had served in Afghanistan, had initially been denied permission to son his military uniform for his grandmother's vigil after her death. The royal family stated that only working royals could wear their uniform. However, this decision faced a lot of backlash from the commoners and royal fans.
Prince Harry also founded the Invictus Games, an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, including serving and veterans both. Eventually, King Charles III granted his youngest son special permission to don his military uniform for his grandmother's final vigil.
Prince Harry also founded the Invictus Games, an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, including serving and veterans both. Eventually, King Charles III granted his youngest son special permission to don his military uniform for his grandmother's final vigil.
As per journalist Josh Rom, Prince Harry is a little taken aback by the kind of “outpouring of love" Britain has shown to King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla. He is also surprised how people have shown support for Prince of Wales William and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per journalist Josh Rom, Prince Harry is a little taken aback by the kind of “outpouring of love" Britain has shown to King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla. He is also surprised how people have shown support for Prince of Wales William and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Duke of Sussex had snubbed dinner with King Charles III and his brother the Prince of Wales Prince William at Balmoral following the new monarch ‘banning’ Meghan Markle from joining the grieving Royal Family on the day the Queen Elizabeth II died, The DailyMail reported on 23 September.
The Duke of Sussex had snubbed dinner with King Charles III and his brother the Prince of Wales Prince William at Balmoral following the new monarch ‘banning’ Meghan Markle from joining the grieving Royal Family on the day the Queen Elizabeth II died, The DailyMail reported on 23 September.