Prince Harry had thought about quitting the family way before he actually did, according to Royal biographer Andrew Morton. When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were married in May 2018, the late Queen, according to Morton, tried her best to make her feel at home in the monarchy. But a few months after they got married, something occurred that suggested Harry was considering leaving the Royal Family.

In December 2018, when discussing interviews at a hotel in London, Harry was still searching for a way out. Morton also said the Royal Family was not aware of the problems that would befall them following the wedding. The author of "The Queen: Her Life" said Meghan used to be taken to official events by the Queen, who also gave her jewellery, pearls and other gifts. She invited Samantha Cohen, her assistant private secretary, into her office so she could instruct her on the etiquette of the monarchy and the Commonwealth.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle likely to encounter Royal Family feud upon UK return

Harry had been receiving psychological counselling because he found it extremely difficult to appear in public, Morton claimed, and the Royal Family was well aware that he was unhappy there. He was and still is a very charismatic person, Morton told the publication, but Harry also had the “Diana touch". Meghan was also a charming personality, he said, despite the fact that both had undoubtedly received a lot of harsh criticism in recent times.

Harry has candidly addressed problems like mental health that was once a taboo coming from a Royal throughout the years. With the exception of a 2020 opinion piece about her loss in The New York Times, Meghan hasn't often spoken to audiences about her personal mental health. While residing in and carrying out duties as a member of the Royal Family, Meghan discussed having suicidal thoughts.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle destroying Royal Family to make fortune,

Harry, during the Oprah interview, spoke about racism against Meghan in the Royal Family. She had to hear comments like her exotic DNA would be “thickening the Royal blood". After years of being stalked, photographed, pursued and harrassed, the sound of cameras clicking makes Harry's "blood boil" and makes him think of his mother.