Prince Harry considered leaving Royal Family soon after marrying Meghan Markle: Royal biographer2 min read . Updated: 19 Nov 2022, 09:42 AM IST
Prince Harry had the ‘Diana touch’, said Royal biographer Andrew Morton.
Prince Harry had thought about quitting the family way before he actually did, according to Royal biographer Andrew Morton. When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were married in May 2018, the late Queen, according to Morton, tried her best to make her feel at home in the monarchy. But a few months after they got married, something occurred that suggested Harry was considering leaving the Royal Family.