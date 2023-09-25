comScore
Prince Harry denied room at Windsor Castle, asked to issue formal request to meet King Charles

 2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 11:18 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Prince Harry, unable to secure accommodation at Windsor Castle, stayed in a hotel during a recent visit to the UK.

Harry, Duke of Sussex and patron of the Invictus Games (L), and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games in Duesseldorf, western Germany on September 16, 2023. (Photo by LEON KUEGELER / AFP) (AFP)Premium
Harry, Duke of Sussex and patron of the Invictus Games (L), and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games in Duesseldorf, western Germany on September 16, 2023. (Photo by LEON KUEGELER / AFP) (AFP)

Prince Harry, after being unable to secure accommodation at Windsor Castle, had to resort to a hotel stay during his recent visit to the UK. The incident marks the Duke of Sussex's first trip to the UK since his family had lost their residence at Frogmore Cottage, leaving them without a home in the country.

The Duke sought to stay at Windsor Castle, primarily to be closer to the final resting place of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, located at St George's Chapel in Windsor. However, the absence of formal notice and tight schedules made the desired arrangement unfeasible, The Telegraph reported. The Duke had a limited 24-hour window in the UK before flying off to Germany for the Invictus Games.

Also Read: King Charles ready to discuss with Prince Harry but conditions apply

Although the Duke initially expressed interest in spending time with his father, King Charles, their commitments did not align. The King was at Balmoral, and despite being invited to join him, the Duke had to decline due to time constraints. He would have needed to travel to Scotland, severely limiting his time for any potential meeting with his father.

Royal insiders have clarified that, while efforts are made to accommodate family members on Royal estates, advance notice is generally required for any such arrangement, as per the publication. This requirement adds an extra layer of formality to what was once perhaps a simpler family dynamic.

Also Read: Prince William to avoid ‘Prince Harry’ during first solo trip to US

Despite these setbacks, the Duke was granted permission for a private visit to Queen Elizabeth II's burial site. This visit was unintentionally publicised when a passerby captured him in a photograph as he left the chapel, the publication added.

The Duke is slated to return to the UK in January for a legal case against News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun, over alleged illegal data collection. With his relationship with royal family members still appearing strained, and official protocols in place, his lodging arrangements for future UK visits remain uncertain.

The Duke's team made contact with Buckingham Palace regarding his stay, after confirming his attendance at the WellChild Awards. However, he was told a formal request would be necessary, revealing the official procedures even close family must now follow to secure accommodation within Royal estates, as per the publication.

Read the complete report on The Telegraph.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
