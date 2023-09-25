Prince Harry denied room at Windsor Castle, asked to issue formal request to meet King Charles2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 11:18 AM IST
Prince Harry, unable to secure accommodation at Windsor Castle, stayed in a hotel during a recent visit to the UK.
Prince Harry, after being unable to secure accommodation at Windsor Castle, had to resort to a hotel stay during his recent visit to the UK. The incident marks the Duke of Sussex's first trip to the UK since his family had lost their residence at Frogmore Cottage, leaving them without a home in the country.