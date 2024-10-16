Prince Harry is reportedly seeking a way out of his marriage to Meghan Markle, as they lead separate lives. Insiders claim he has sacrificed much for their relationship, and he appears happier during solo engagements, hinting at a desire to pursue opportunities independently.

"People noticed this was a more relaxed Harry. He was smiling and clearly relishing meeting with people about things that really matter to him. The insider added: “Harry's given up so much for this marriage — his family, his home, friends. There's this feeling he's been striving to make Meghan happy at the expense of his own happiness," a source told Star Magazine after his recent visits to New York, London and Lesotho.

According to reports quoting sources, Kate Middleton could help the Duke of Sussex if he wanted to resume his royal life in the UK. They however dubbed Markle as being "very opinionated" and "a control freak" and claimed that she was "steering the relationship."

Prince Harry visited Lesotho and Johannesburg in neighbouring South Africa earlier this month as part of a four-day trip to the continent. He had previously opted to travel solo for multiple high-profile engagements in New York and a brief trip to London for the WellChild Awards. Meanwhile Markle was seen showcasing a "bold and confident" new look while walking the ramp for a Los Angeles gala last week.

The report came even as other sources suggested the couple was undergoing a ‘trial separation’ as they made efforts to work this out. RadarOnline reported that the Duke and Duchess had a ‘blueprint’ in place to lead separate lives as they drifted increasingly apart. Numerous reports in recent weeks indicate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now opting to chart their own, separate courses while establishing a new personal identity.

Somewhat contradictory claims have also emerged with sources close to the duo insising that they "remained happy" and that it was "normal for couples not to do everything together". A friend of the couple recently told People magazine that a "twin-track approach" was now evolving for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.