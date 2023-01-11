Prince Harry does it again, mocks royal family tradition on US TV show. Watch

Prince Harry Duke in a pre recorded interview mocked the royal tradition. In his latest interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he performs a skit where the host along with 2 people perform fanfare and are dressed as royal trumpeters.
The Duke is on his rounds of interviews and spoke on the Late Night show in order to promote his book Spare, which contains details of personal emotional pain and sour familial animosities
The video was shared on the official twitter account of The Late Night Show where the skit featured Colbert along with 2 people dressed as trumpeters in uniform. They were shown as to give greeting to the guest at the CBS studios.
In the video, Harry is seen entering and walking the red carpet. As we walks, the trumpeters begin their fanfare. He mocks, 'Woah, woah, woah, stop, stop. Stephen, not needed, but thank you, I appreciate it.'
On this Colbert responds, “What are you talking about? This isn't for you! Get out of the way, he's coming!"
After this, Tom Hanks, who was a guest on the late-night show before Harry enters and says, “I'm back! Where's my fanfare?" Harry throws rose petals at him and the fanfare begins.
Prince Harry also confirmed that he watches The Crown. The TV host also asked if he 'fact checks' it while watching.
Harry burst into laughter and mimed taking notes as Colbert questioned on fact checking, Harry says, “Yes, I do actually." Prince Harry told Colbert serving in the Army for 10 years helped him find his purpose, “A purpose greater than myself."
Earlier on 8 January, Harry spoke on Britain's ITV network. In that interview, Harry had claimed, that members of the Royal Family had gotten “into bed with the devil" in order to get positive tabloid coverage. Asserting that his family was "complicit" in his wife Meghan's pain and suffering, Harry also alleged that his stepmother Camilla, the queen consort, had revealed private conversations to the media.
As a result of his marriage to multiracial American actress Meghan Markle, Harry claimed that there was anxiety within the Royal Family about the skin tone of his unborn child. He also said that the British monarchy should change its racial policies.
After months of anticipation, Prince Harry's controversial autobiography "Spare" is finally out for sale in UK streets, threatening more embarrassment for the royal family. It is said to be the biggest royal book since Harry's mother Princess Diana collaborated with Andrew Morton for "Diana: Her True Story" in 1992.
As per the leaks, the book includes the feud between the two brothers, a personal account of how Prince Harry lost his virginity, killing 25 Afghanistanis, etc.
