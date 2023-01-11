Prince Harry does it again, mocks royal family tradition on US TV show. Watch

Earlier on 8 January, Harry spoke on Britain's ITV network. In that interview, Harry had claimed, that members of the Royal Family had gotten “into bed with the devil" in order to get positive tabloid coverage. Asserting that his family was "complicit" in his wife Meghan's pain and suffering, Harry also alleged that his stepmother Camilla, the queen consort, had revealed private conversations to the media.

