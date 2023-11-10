Prince Harry, Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley's case against Daily Mail publisher can go to trial, says UK judge
A British judge has rejected a bid to dismiss a case brought against the publisher of the Daily Mail by Prince Harry, Elton John, and other public figures. The case, which accuses the publisher of illegal surveillance, will now proceed to a full trial.
