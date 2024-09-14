Prince Harry ‘excited’ to celebrate his 40th birthday, royal experts say estranged brother William may not …

As Prince Harry marks his 40th birthday tomorrow by spending time with his wife Meghan Markle and kids Archie and Lilibet, royal experts say his estranged brother, Prince William, may allegedly refuse to mark the occasion in any way

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published14 Sep 2024, 05:34 PM IST
Prince Harry ‘excited’ to celebrate his 40th birthday, royal experts say estranged brother William may not …
Prince Harry ‘excited’ to celebrate his 40th birthday, royal experts say estranged brother William may not …(Instagram/@sussexroyal)

As Duke of Sussex Prince Harry marks his 40th birthday tomorrow, September 15, by spending time with his wife Meghan Markle and kids Archie and Lilibet, royal experts say his estranged brother, Crown Prince William, may allegedly refuse to mark the occasion in any way.

Discussing his upcoming birthday with BBC, Prince Harry claimed that he is "excited" to celebrate his 40th birthday this weekend.

“I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40. Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work. Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place,” the Mirror quoted the Duke of Sussex as saying.

Also Read | Prince Harry to celebrate 40th birthday with family and close friends

“The best gift I have ever been given is, without a doubt, my kids,” he said. “I enjoy watching them grow every single day, and I love being their dad.”

The Mirror reported that despite the ongoing family feud, his father, King Charles III, will call his second son to wish him well, while his estranged brother, Prince William, is not likely to mark the day.

It is important to note that both the brothers met two weeks ago at a memorial service for their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes, but they never once spoke.

Also Read | Meghan Markle treats Prince Harry horrendously

“What a difference the years have brought. When Harry turned 30, it looked like nothing could come between him and his brother,” the Mirror reported adding that “but now, William and Harry don’t even speak. Before, they always ­celebrated major milestones together but there will be no transatlantic call between to the two on Harry’s big day.”

Also Read | Prince Harry and Meghan Markle forge ‘closer ties’ with two royal family members

Express quoted royal biographer Ingrid Seward say saying, “King Charles will celebrate his son's 40th from a distance.” "Milestone birthdays are important to the royals. Whatever upsets Harry has caused will be forgotten for the day," Seward said

"Harry celebrated his 30th with his mates at a grand dinner in Clarence House. His 40th will be in the sunshine of Montecito with a wife and two kids. He says he is happier now. We hope he is," she added.

 

 

 

First Published:14 Sep 2024, 05:34 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldPrince Harry 'excited' to celebrate his 40th birthday, royal experts say estranged brother William may not …

