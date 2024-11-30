The Duke of Sussex is challenging the withdrawal of his police protection, citing inconsistencies in security measures after Taylor Swift received special treatment amid threats. Despite losing an initial legal battle, he plans to appeal the ruling, highlighting ongoing risks to his family's safety.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is reportedly preparing a fresh appeal in his ongoing legal battle to regain police protection in the UK, citing what he sees as inconsistencies in how security decisions are made. Prince Harry's latest move may involve referencing the case of global pop icon Taylor Swift, who recently received taxpayer-funded police protection during her London tour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prince Harry’s Legal Fight for Police Protection Prince Harry has been locked in a dispute with the Home Office over the withdrawal of his automatic police protection following his 2020 step back from senior royal duties. The Duke had offered to personally fund the protection, citing ongoing threats against him and his family, but his proposal was denied.

After losing an earlier case, Harry is reportedly preparing to challenge the decision at the Court of Appeal in April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taylor Swift’s Police Escort Draws Comparisons During her sold-out Wembley Stadium performances this summer, Taylor Swift was granted a blue-light police escort amid heightened security concerns.

Reports suggested that the Metropolitan Police sought advice from the Attorney General before agreeing to the escort, which followed terrorist threats that had disrupted Taylor Swift’s European tour.

The heightened measures were reportedly requested by Taylor Swift’s mother and manager, Andrea, who threatened to cancel the shows if adequate protection was not provided. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prince Harry Questions ‘Inconsistencies’ in Security Policy A source close to Prince Harry told The Telegraph that the Swift incident highlights disparities in how the UK’s security policies are applied.

“The decision to provide a police escort for Taylor Swift has exposed troubling inconsistencies in how protection decisions are reached," they said. “The dangers to Taylor Swift were and are real, but so are those faced by Prince Harry and his family."

In an ITV1 documentary, Tabloids on Trial, Harry reiterated his safety concerns, stating, “All it takes is for one lone actor who reads this stuff to act on what they’ve read. And whether it’s a knife or acid, these are things that are genuine concerns for me." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taylor Swift’s Case as a Precedent? Prince Harry reportedly plans to argue that Swift’s temporary police protection sets a precedent for exceptions being made to security protocols. According to a source, this case underscores the need for consistent and transparent standards.

“Whilst Prince Harry is denied protection despite consistent, long-standing and well-documented threats, we saw extraordinary measures being taken here…for a visiting performer," the source remarked.