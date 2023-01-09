Prince Harry faces backlash over 'racism' u-turn; poll reveals Britons want him

Prince Harry denied calling the Roya Family racist and said that the British media had interpreted it that way.
The remark comes at a time when the midnight release of his upcoming memoir 'Spare'. It is being accompanied by four television interviews in Britain and the United States. In a interview with ITV, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex said that he and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, never accused the royal family of racism over comments made about the skin tone of their unborn son.
"No I didn't. The British press said that," said Prince Harry, adding that Meghan had also not called the royals 'racist'. The duke then insisted the comments made about his son Archie's skin colour were 'unconscious bias'.
"The difference between racism and unconscious bias… the two things are different," said Prince Harry.
This claim has shocked several shocked including the host.
In his book, it includes a claim that William physically attacked Harry as they argued about Meghan.
In an interview with Oprah Winfrey ,Meghan had said that an unnamed royal had expressed 'concern' about Archie's skin colour.
'They were concerned that if he were too brown, that would be a problem? Are you saying that?', asked Oprah Winfrey
'If that's the assumption you're making, I think that feels like a pretty safe one, which was really hard to understand, right?' said Meghan Markle.
After this interview given by Harry and Meghan in March 2021 to US chat show host Oprah Winfrey, Harry's elder brother and the heir to King Charles III's throne, Prince William, told reporters at the time that 'we are very much not a racist family.'
The late Queen Elizabeth II, said then that "recollections may vary" about what was said.
In a poll by The Daily Mail UK, nearly 95% of voters said that Prince harry and Meghan Markel should be stripped off their titles.
In January 2020, the couple had announced that they they were going to step back from their royal duties
The pair first made the shocking announcement that on January 8, 2020.
