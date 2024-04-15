Prince Harry has lost his first attempt to appeal against the dismissal of his legal challenge over the British government's decision to take away his police protection when he is in Britain, a court spokesperson said on Monday.

Harry, King Charles' younger son, brought the action at London's High Court after the Home Office - the ministry responsible for policing - decided in February 2020 he would not automatically receive personal police security while in Britain.

Harry, along with other senior royals, had received full publicly-funded security protection provided by the state before he stepped back from his royal duties and moved to California with his American wife Meghan in March 2020.

The Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, known as RAVEC, had decided Harry would not receive the same level of protection. In February, the High Court ruled the decision was lawful and dismissed Harry's case.

The court refused to give Harry permission to appeal on Apr. 8, a court spokesperson said on Monday, adding that the prince can apply directly to the Court of Appeal.

"The reality of the matter is that the claimant considers he should receive a different approach to his protection whilst in the UK than RAVEC decided he should, based in part on his comparison of his own position with that of others," Judge Peter Lane said.

"RAVEC, as an expert body, concluded otherwise. It was entitled to do so."

Harry was also ordered to pay 90% of the Home Office's "reasonable costs" in defending the case, though the amount of the government's costs were not stated.

The case against the government was one of several high-profile legal battles Harry has waged in recent years, with his others involving lawsuits against the British media.

