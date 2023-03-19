Prince Harry gets miffed after being asked to give 28 days' notice before UK trip2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 07:23 AM IST
Prince Harry's legal team has claimed that the requirement to give 28 days' notice of a visit creates uncertainty and could threaten his safety.
Prince Harry was required to give 28 days' notice before his planned visits to the UK so that the Home Office could assess his security requests. The Duke of Sussex was then informed that the Home Office would decide whether the requested security arrangements were necessary following his decision to step back from Royal duties. Prince Harry was not happy with this decision and demanded an example of someone with the same threat assessment as him who received no security after leaving public duty, according to The Telegraph.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×