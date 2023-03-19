Prince Harry's lawyers stated that he was "gravely concerned about his safety and security during future trips to the UK" and that he felt he had no choice but to take legal action "given the gravity of what is at stake for him and his family". According to them, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been subject to intense media scrutiny, hostile social media attention and targeting by violent extremists. This is due to the Duke's ten years of military service in the British Army, the Duchess of Sussex's race and their involvement in charitable and other social justice initiatives.