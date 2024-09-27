Prince Harry gets surprise birthday message from Prince William, Kate. An olive branch after family feud?

Nothing can be more heartwarming than an unexpected, lovely birthday message from estranged family—especially when you are in a feud. Prince Harry received a similar surprise birthday message from his estranged royal family on his 40th birthday.

Nothing can be more heartwarming than an unexpected, lovely birthday message from an estranged brother and sister-in-law—especially when you are in a family feud. Duke of Sussex Prince Harry received a similar surprise birthday message from his estranged royal family on his 40th birthday.

Duke of Sussex marked his 40th birthday on September 15, and, to much of his surprise, his estranged brother, Prince William and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, marked the occasion with an olive branch after their feud.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Duke of Wales and the Duchess of Wales posted a birthday wish from their official account: “Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex.”

The official account shared a snap of Harry smiling in a grey suit and white shirt.

The Royal Family's account also shared the same snap, saying: "Wishing the Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!" It is important to note that only working royals usually get birthday wishes on the official Royal Family social media accounts.

Interestingly, the last time Harry got birthday wishes on the Royal Family account was three years ago, in 2021, when the late Queen was still alive.

According to some royal experts, the Duchess of Wales, after noticing that Prince Harry was feeling “homesick”, crafted the birthday message which was shared on the official accounts of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

According to the reports, Kate has been a “driving force” in reaching out to Harry, aiming to restore some peace and forgiveness within the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex has been embroiled in a feud with his father and brother since he and wife Meghan Markle quit as working royals in 2020. The feud was further fuelled by Harry’s controversial memoir, Spare.

Prince Harry celebrated his 40th birthday with his wife Meghan and children Archie and Lilibet at his £ 11 million mansion in California.

