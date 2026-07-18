Prince Harry gives rare update on King Charles’ health, says father is ‘doing great’ after family reunion

Prince Harry shared a positive update on the health of his father, King Charles III, during a surprise appearance at the TIME100 Sports Gala in New York City on Thursday, according to a report by Page Six.

The Duke of Sussex was overheard telling guests that the British monarch, who has been undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since 2024, is "doing great."

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Harry also spoke about his family, saying his wife Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were happy to be back home in California after their recent visit to the United Kingdom.

'The kids are growing like weeds' According to Page Six, Harry told guests that the family had settled back into life in California following their brief UK trip.

"The kids are growing like weeds," Harry reportedly said while speaking to one of the attendees.

The Duke shares two children with Meghan Markle—Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.

Comments come after royal reunion Harry's remarks came just days after a rare reunion with members of the royal family in Britain.

The Duke initially travelled to the UK alone after being denied taxpayer-funded security.

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Buckingham Palace later announced that King Charles III and Queen Camilla hosted Harry, Meghan Markle and their children at Highgrove House.

The gathering marked the first time King Charles had seen his grandchildren since 2022.

Meghan and the children did not make any public appearances during the visit.

Despite the family reunion, Harry reportedly remained estranged from his elder brother, Prince William.

Harry reflects on power of sport At the gala, Prince Harry delivered a speech highlighting the importance of sport and the work of the Invictus Games, the international sporting event for wounded and injured military veterans that he founded in 2014.

"It's truly an honor to be here tonight to celebrate the power of sport," Harry said.

"I don't just mean the big wins and historic moments. I mean the tough losses, the sacrifices, the moments that no one ever sees."

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He told the audience that sport teaches teamwork, resilience and perseverance.

"Sport shaped who you became. For me, sports instilled essential core values from a very young age. But it didn't shape my identity as a young man; the British Army did."

'Sport is medicine' Harry reflected on his own military career and admitted he struggled after leaving the armed forces.

He said he felt "lost" after hanging up his military uniform but found healing through sport.

"Sport isn't just entertainment and competition; sport is medicine," he said.

The Invictus Games, launched in 2014, have become one of Harry's signature charitable initiatives, bringing together wounded veterans from around the world through competitive sports.

Harry reacts to England's World Cup exit Before taking the stage, Harry briefly spoke to Page Six on the red carpet and expressed disappointment over England's defeat to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup semifinals.

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Asked whether he was upset by the result, Harry replied, "Of course."

Star-studded gala The TIME100 Sports Gala brought together several prominent figures from the sporting world, including NBA star LeBron James, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu, alpine skiing champion Lindsey Vonn and Dancing with the Stars professional Witney Carson.

Harry stepped down as a senior working royal in 2020 before relocating to Montecito, California, with Meghan Markle and their children. While his recent UK visit marked a rare family reunion, his relationship with Prince William remains strained.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Prince Harry gives rare update on King Charles’ health, says father is ‘doing great’ after family reunion