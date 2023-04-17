Prince Harry had heart-to-heart conversation with father before confirming May 6 coronation attendance: Report3 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 01:08 PM IST
- On 12 April, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said Prince Harry will attend the Coronation next month of Britain's King Charles but his wife, Meghan, will remain in California with their children.
The speculations has finally ended on whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be attending the King Charles coronation ceremony next month. A report by DailyMail has stated that Prince Harry decided to attend the coronation ceremony after the father-son duo had a heart to heart conversation. The report also claims that King Charles pushed him to agree to attend.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×