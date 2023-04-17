The speculations has finally ended on whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be attending the King Charles coronation ceremony next month. A report by DailyMail has stated that Prince Harry decided to attend the coronation ceremony after the father-son duo had a heart to heart conversation. The report also claims that King Charles pushed him to agree to attend.

On 12 April, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said Prince Harry will attend the Coronation next month of Britain's King Charles but his wife, Meghan, will remain in California with their children.

Charles will be crowned at London's Westminster Abbey on May 6 in a ceremony full of pomp and pageantry, with traditions dating back 1,000 years.

As per some royal insiders, personal chat between the both of them showed there was a “willingness and wanting to mend on both sides." They also claimed that Harry attending the ceremony has proved that he wants to “show support for his father." Report by DailyMail has also stated that Harry will stay at former UK home Frogmore Cottage, from which King Charles evicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Some sources has told The Sun that King Charles is “happy" with Harry’s decision and also understands Meghan’s decision of not attending the ceremony. The day also celebrates Prince Harry's and Meghan Markle's son Archie's fourth birthday.

Some reports also suggested that the Royals are "relieved" that Meghan Markle will not be in attendance. In fact, one unnamed family member was reportedly "uncomfortable" with the idea of her attending the event.

Meghan's absence has raised eyebrows and left many wondering about the reasons behind her nonattendance. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams weighed in, stating that the decision for Prince Harry to attend without Meghan was an "ideal compromise."

Though Prince Harry will be attending the coronations, royal expert has stated that he is likely to be excluded from key parts of the ceremony, including the Buckingham Palace balcony finale.

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell has claimed that Prince Harry would be "gathering anecdotes for his next assault on his family" while he is in the UK for King Charles's coronation. He also asserted that Harry will find it difficult to "kiss the hand of Queen Camilla" following the fallout from his tell-all memoir ‘Spare’, in which he called his stepmother a "villain" and warned that she was "dangerous". He also said he had "complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificeed me on her personal PR altar. In his book "Spare", Harry divulges that he had begged his father not to marry his second wife Camilla, now the queen consort.

In his book, Harry also referred Camilla as "the other lady" and "wicked stepmother". Apart from this, his book also delivered numerous other revelations, including that elder brother and heir to the throne William had knocked him over during a heated argument. He also used promotional interviews to double down on his claims that some royals, including Camilla and William, and their aides had leaked damaging stories to tabloid papers about him or his American wife Meghan in order to protect themselves or enhance their reputations. He also wrote about Kate's relationship with his wife Meghan.

Similar claims had also surfaced in December 2022 after the release of Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary. The six-part docuseries came out in December last year, covering everything from the Duchess' time with the Royal Family and their childhoods to the discriminatory media coverage Meghan endured in the UK and the effects of what became known as 'Megxit' after the two decided to step back from royal duties.

Meanwhile, the coronation of King Charles III, who will be crowned alongside Queen Consort Camilla, has been in the works for some time now. However, preparations for the event have been marred by the scandalous allegations made by Prince Harry in his recent memoir, Netflix documentary and several TV interviews. In light of the current economic turmoil in Britain, the Royal Family has decided to adopt some cost-saving measures, such as cutting short the carriage route that Charles and Camilla will follow.