Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell has claimed that Prince Harry would be "gathering anecdotes for his next assault on his family" while he is in the UK for King Charles's coronation. He also asserted that Harry will find it difficult to "kiss the hand of Queen Camilla" following the fallout from his tell-all memoir ‘Spare’, in which he called his stepmother a "villain" and warned that she was "dangerous". He also said he had "complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificeed me on her personal PR altar. In his book "Spare", Harry divulges that he had begged his father not to marry his second wife Camilla, now the queen consort.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}