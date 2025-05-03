Prince Harry interview: King Charles is ‘upset’ as Duke of Sussex fails to respect his principle over security

Prince Harry criticised his family after losing a legal battle over UK security. in a TV interview, he has said King Charles “won’t speak to me”. At the same time, he still seeks reconciliation.

Insiders felt that peace would depend on Harry’s reaction to the court loss. But, minutes later, Harry strongly criticised the Royal Family, including his father, brother William and stepmother Camilla.

Before the interview was aired, a friend of Charles explained it would have been wrong for the King to interfere in legal matters.

“What has frustrated and upset him on a more personal level is the Duke’s failure to respect this principle. And, for his supporters to suggest that somehow his father doesn’t care about his family, or should step in,” the insider told The Sun before Harry’s interview.

“The King is at heart a loving and generous man,” the source told the publication.

The Duke of Sussex felt let down by the system because he couldn’t safely bring his wife and children to Britain. He said he felt “sad” that he would not be able to show his homeland to his kids.

The Palace responded that the matter had been reviewed thoroughly and fairly by the courts. It was the same outcome each time.

Prince Harry gave the 30-minute interview to the BBC from California. His response came as a surprise for Buckingham Palace and his father.

The interview came just after the court had rejected Harry’s request for taxpayer-funded security. The Duke lost it after stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

‘My family will never forgive me’ Harry called the ruling “an establishment stitch-up” and blamed the Royal Household.

“Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. They will never forgive me for lots of things,” Harry said while referring to his memoir, Spare. Advertisement

“There’s no point in continuing to fight any more. Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff. But, it would be nice to reconcile,” Harry told the BBC.

Palace sources told The Sun said Harry’s recent actions and the security case worsened things. The King believes it’s for the Government and courts, not him, to handle.

Harry, however, claimed in his interview that he did not want King Charles to intervene in the legal case.