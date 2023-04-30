Prince Harry is a ‘time bomb’, could ‘destroy’ the monarchy: Report

A week ahead of the King Charles' coronation, a report stated that Prince Harry could well have lobbed a 'time bomb' that brings down the entire monarchy.
Citing a new documentary 'King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone,' premiering May 2 on Paramount+, several insiders, the New York Post on 28 April said that it will spill new secrets about King Charles and the rest of the royal family.
As per details, Grant Harrold, a royal butler from 2004-2011, who appears in the documentary, will share his perspective on Harry’s recent behavior.
A few months ago, Prince Harry in the Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan" and in his controversial memoir “Spare" spoke against the monarchy.
“At this point in time, there’s been polls done and the monarchy’s popularity has dropped," NY Post quoted Harrold as saying.
“Charles, his popularity has dropped, Will and Kate’s popularity has dropped, Harry’s popularity has dropped. What does that say for the future of it? I don’t think Harry realizes that maybe he started a time bomb, which could actually be the catalyst to actually destroying the monarchy," Harrold cautioned.
Apart from this, Harrold also voiced skepticism about Harry’s allegation of getting into a physical brawl with William.
“In all the years I was there, I didn’t witness fallouts [between William and Harry], I didn’t witness shouting. They were a happy family," said Harrold.
“So, that bit (as described in 'Spare') doesn’t add up. I don’t know what’s made [Harry] change so much. I look at him, and I just — something has happened. Something has changed him and made him very different," he added.
Among others, who spoke in the documentary include Royal insider Petronella Wyatt, a journalist and friend to Camilla Parker Bowles. She said, "(Harry) was very close to his brother and he loved Kate. He’s changed a great deal. And it’s been since he married Meghan. So, draw the conclusion that you want."
As per Harrold, Prince Harry’s blabbermouth behavior is the main cause of the rift with his father.
“The one thing about Charles is that he’s very protective of the monarchy and he wants to ensure that it continues, like his mother did," he said.
“So if he feels that his son is going to damage or effect it, he has to make the decision, ‘Do I support my son or do I support the monarchy?’ He will support the monarchy."
