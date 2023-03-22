Prince Harry is at risk of being deported from US over visa issues

Prince Harry is facing a legal challenge that could potentially result in him being deported from the United States and losing his immigration status. The lawsuit has been brought forth by a well-known immigration lawyer, who is questioning whether Harry's current visa is valid.

Conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation has requested that Prince Harry's US visa application be made public. The call for transparency follows the Duke of Sussex's admission to taking drugs, including cocaine, cannabis and magic mushrooms, in his autobiography "Spare", which was published earlier this year.

Mike Howell, the director of the think tank, argues that the release of the visa application is in the public interest, as it could help taxpayers understand whether the Royal declared his drug use. Additionally, there are concerns about whether Harry was properly vetted before entering the United States.

America's immigration policies have strict laws and harsh penalties for those who lie to officials. This includes deportation and being barred from applying for citizenship. Many British nationals have been banned from the US due to their drug misuse.

The Heritage Foundation argues that if immigration officials knew about Harry's drug use, his case raises questions about whether he was given special treatment because of his Royal status and his wife's celebrity status, which they insist would be illegal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US in March 2020, shortly before the country went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, they have been residing in their Montecito home in California with their two young children.

It is believed that Prince Harry is currently in the US on a "diplomatic visa," which is typically reserved for foreign ambassadors and government officials. According to a Royal source cited by The Times in April 2020, Harry had no plans to pursue American citizenship in the near future.

If the legal challenge is successful, Prince Harry could be deported from the US and may also face difficulties in his ability to travel to and from the country in the future. Their decision to step back from their Royal duties and move to the US has sparked much debate and controversy, and it remains to be seen how their life in America will unfold.