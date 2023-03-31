Prince Harry ‘is even more stupid than we thought’, says Royal author. Here's why2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 10:53 PM IST
- Prince Harry ‘ended’ all relationship with his family after he published his memoir ‘Spare’ launching a scathing attack on them, says the royal author
In the British Royal Household, price Harry burnt the bridge with his family, after he launched a scathing attack on the Royal Family with his memoir ‘Spare’. If royal experts are to be believed are that less than no chances of Princess Diana's younger son and his family returning to London and lead the royal life.
