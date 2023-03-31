In the British Royal Household, price Harry burnt the bridge with his family, after he launched a scathing attack on the Royal Family with his memoir ‘Spare’. If royal experts are to be believed are that less than no chances of Princess Diana's younger son and his family returning to London and lead the royal life.

A royal author has now commented on Prince Harry and said, “In Britain it's speculated about so much, the idea of will they be together or will they talk to each other? I think it's fair to say no".

The author of ‘The War of the Windsors’ Alexander Larman claimed that after Spare there was no going back in the royal family.

Larman stated that Prince Harry had ‘ended’ his relationship with his sibling and elder brother prince William. In the tell all, Prince Harry made several allegations against Prince William even recounting an incident when Prince William threw his younger brother to the floor during a fight.

The memoir's "attacks" were the last straw, the author added, saying, “After Harry published Spare, he knew exactly what he was doing - if he didn't know what he was doing he's even more stupid than we thought he was - anyone who isn't completely imbecilic would know that to publish a book like Spare with that level of attack on your family is essentially ending any kind of relationship you're ever going to have."

The author also said that it is unlikely that Prince Harry would return to the UK. "It seems clear to me that Harry has no interest whatsoever in reconciling with his family. He's got a new life now and it's a completely different life. He can't go back to it, there's no possibility he's going to come back to Britain and lead a normal life here," Alexander Larman said.