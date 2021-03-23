Prince Harry is taking on a new job title: Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp
The Duke of Sussex is going to work for the unicorn employee coaching and mental health startup in his latest foray into business
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Duke of Sussex is going to work for the unicorn employee coaching and mental health startup in his latest foray into business
No longer a working member of the royal family, Prince Harry has a new job: executive at a Silicon Valley startup.
The Duke of Sussex will become chief impact officer of BetterUp Inc., the fast-growing coaching and mental health firm, the company plans to announce Tuesday.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.