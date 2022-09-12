Prince Harry just released his first official statement since Queen Elizabeth’s death2 min read . 02:32 PM IST
- Prince Harry praises Queen Elizabeth saying 'unwavering grace and dignity.'
In a first official statement since the queen’s death, her grandson Prince Harry has hailed her as a “guiding compass" and praised her “unwavering grace and dignity. Harry also vowed to honour his father in his new role as King Charles III.
In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: “Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings."
Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.
Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile.
We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.
The personal statement was posted on Monday on Harry and his wife Meghan’s Archwell website.
On Saturday, he and Meghan joined his brother Prince William and his wife Catherine in meeting mourners outside Windsor Castle.
Prince Harry stepped down from royal duties with his wife Meghan and relocated to the United States in 2020.
Meanwhile, the first members of the public will have the chance to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday when the monarch’s coffin lies at rest at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.
The start of the working week is another day steeped in the historic pageantry and pomp that follows the death of a British sovereign.
(With inputs from agencies)
