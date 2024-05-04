Prince Harry urged to step down from Invictus Games role? Royal duties undergo major reshuffle amid cancer crisis
Prince Harry returns to the UK amidst rifts in the Royal Family. King Charles takes on 300 new patronages after a major review of royal charities. Kate Middleton receives a new title while estranged family members face pressure to relinquish duties.
Rifts within the British Royal Family will once again take center-stage next week as Prince Harry heads to the UK. The Windsors have faced several blows in recent years — with a scant handful of ailing Royals now taking on key roles. The slimmed-down monarchy has also forced a major review of royal charities and other duties.