Britain's Prince Harry may struggle to obtain an US visa or green card in the coming years. Having admitted to recreational drug use in his bestselling tell-all memoir, the estranged royal now faces additional scrutiny from immigrations officials. And while his admissions in Spare and subsequent interviews may not be considered 'formal', the royal could soon be questioned in an official interview.

The controversial book sees Prince Harry confessing to using cocaine as a teenager, smoking marijuana and later trying magic mushrooms at a party in the home of actor Courteney Cox.

“Of course, I had been taking cocaine at that time. At someone’s house, during a hunting weekend, I was offered a line, and since then I had consumed some more …It wasn’t very fun, and it didn’t make me feel especially happy as seemed to happen to others, but it did make me feel different, and that was my main objective. To feel. To be different," read one excerpt from Spare.

“Without exceptional circumstances, Harry would likely never be able to hold a Green Card or become a US citizen if he formally admits to using cocaine," lawyer Kaitlin Davies told The Sun.

The immigration specialist working wit Davies Legal also opined that the prince would be deemed ineligible for a visa if he “admitted to any immigration officer that he had previously used illegal drug".

According to the US Citizenship website, ‘applicants who are found to be drug abusers or addicts are inadmissible’ when it comes to visas or admission.