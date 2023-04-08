Prince Harry may never get US citizenship or green card - Here's why1 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 10:34 PM IST
In his recently published memoir, Harry acknowledges using cannabis regularly, and cocaine on several occasions when he was a teenager, saying he was ‘willing to try almost anything that would alter the pre-established order’.
Britain's Prince Harry may struggle to obtain an US visa or green card in the coming years. Having admitted to recreational drug use in his bestselling tell-all memoir, the estranged royal now faces additional scrutiny from immigrations officials. And while his admissions in Spare and subsequent interviews may not be considered 'formal', the royal could soon be questioned in an official interview.
