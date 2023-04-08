Prince Harry may never get US citizenship or green card - Here's why

“Of course, I had been taking cocaine at that time. At someone’s house, during a hunting weekend, I was offered a line, and since then I had consumed some more …It wasn’t very fun, and it didn’t make me feel especially happy as seemed to happen to others, but it did make me feel different, and that was my main objective. To feel. To be different," read one excerpt from Spare.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}