Days after being asked to vacate their royal home in UK, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been invited to attend King Charles III's landmark coronation. While it remains unclear whether the duo will attend the grand event in May, questions about where they might stay have already risen.

According to a recent report, the two may be offered a Buckingham Palace suite if and when they visit the UK. A report by the Mirror suggested that the palace apartment would most likely be Prince Andrew's old suite.

Local media reports indicate Frogmore Cottage has now been offered to Prince Andrew - King Charles III's disgraced brother.

