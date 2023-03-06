Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / World /  Prince Harry, Meghan asked to vacate UK cottage, but King Charles may let them stay in…

Prince Harry, Meghan asked to vacate UK cottage, but King Charles may let them stay in…

1 min read . 12:19 AM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the track and field event at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain. Frogmore Cottage, located on the grounds of Windsor Castle west of London, had been intended as the couple’s main residence before they gave up royal duties and moved to Southern California. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

According to a recent report, the two may be offered a Buckingham Palace suite if and when they visit the UK.

Days after being asked to vacate their royal home in UK, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been invited to attend King Charles III's landmark coronation. While it remains unclear whether the duo will attend the grand event in May, questions about where they might stay have already risen. 

Days after being asked to vacate their royal home in UK, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been invited to attend King Charles III's landmark coronation. While it remains unclear whether the duo will attend the grand event in May, questions about where they might stay have already risen. 

According to a recent report, the two may be offered a Buckingham Palace suite if and when they visit the UK. A report by the Mirror suggested that the palace apartment would most likely be Prince Andrew's old suite. 

According to a recent report, the two may be offered a Buckingham Palace suite if and when they visit the UK. A report by the Mirror suggested that the palace apartment would most likely be Prince Andrew's old suite. 

Local media reports indicate Frogmore Cottage has now been offered to Prince Andrew - King Charles III's disgraced brother.

Local media reports indicate Frogmore Cottage has now been offered to Prince Andrew - King Charles III's disgraced brother.

Also read: Harry and Meghan invited to Charles' coronation, confirms report

Also read: Harry and Meghan invited to Charles' coronation, confirms report

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP