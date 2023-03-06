Prince Harry, Meghan asked to vacate UK cottage, but King Charles may let them stay in…1 min read . 12:19 AM IST
According to a recent report, the two may be offered a Buckingham Palace suite if and when they visit the UK.
According to a recent report, the two may be offered a Buckingham Palace suite if and when they visit the UK.
Days after being asked to vacate their royal home in UK, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been invited to attend King Charles III's landmark coronation. While it remains unclear whether the duo will attend the grand event in May, questions about where they might stay have already risen.
Days after being asked to vacate their royal home in UK, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been invited to attend King Charles III's landmark coronation. While it remains unclear whether the duo will attend the grand event in May, questions about where they might stay have already risen.
According to a recent report, the two may be offered a Buckingham Palace suite if and when they visit the UK. A report by the Mirror suggested that the palace apartment would most likely be Prince Andrew's old suite.
According to a recent report, the two may be offered a Buckingham Palace suite if and when they visit the UK. A report by the Mirror suggested that the palace apartment would most likely be Prince Andrew's old suite.
Local media reports indicate Frogmore Cottage has now been offered to Prince Andrew - King Charles III's disgraced brother.
Local media reports indicate Frogmore Cottage has now been offered to Prince Andrew - King Charles III's disgraced brother.
Also read: Harry and Meghan invited to Charles' coronation, confirms report