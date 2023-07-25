Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle have been accused of snubbing their elderly neighbor in Montecito, a report by Daily Express said on Monday.

An 88-year-old US Navy veteran Frank McGinity has been neighbors to the royal couple since they first moved to Montecito.

McGinity claimed that he tried to welcome the pair and bring them a gift in order to be "neighborly" but the ex-royals were not gracious about it, the report said.

In his memoir, Get Off Your Street, McGinity alleged he has approached the couple's home to give them his homemade film on the area's local history, the report said.

"I have a big house next to Harry and Meghan’s property and I live in the guest house while renting the main house out on Airbnb," McGinity wrote.

"Harry and Meghan live on old McCormick property and I went up to their gate with the films on a CD, but they weren’t interested," he added.

After stepping down from royal duties and becoming financially independent, the royal couple purchased a nine-bedroom house in Montecito for $14.65 million in 2020.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Sussexes told The Independent that they have moved in comfortably and hope that their privacy will be respected by "neighbours, as well as for them as a family."

The security guard wouldn’t let him past the gate, McGinity said.

He also said: "The gate guy turned me away and wouldn’t take the film, just saying ‘They’re not interested.’ I was trying to be neighborly."

Harry and Meghan have been “secretly" hunting for houses in Malibu in order to live closer to Los Angeles, according to an insider who told Daily Express, “Harry and Meghan are reviewing their living options with Malibu being a place of interest."