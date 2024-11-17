Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could fill royal family’s ‘glamour vacuum’, not above ‘glitzy gimmick’: Historian

Royal historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop warns of a potential glamour vacuum within the royal family, suggesting that Harry and Meghan could fill this void. As Prince William shapes a modern monarchy, Dunlop cautions that distancing from the Sussexes may threaten its future appeal.

Updated17 Nov 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Royal historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop has expressed concern over a 'glamour vacuum' potentially forming within the royal family. She suggested that while the royals might view themselves as above 'glitzy gimmicks,' they should be cautious. 'That would be a mistake,' she stated, pointing out that ex-royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could easily step in to fill this void.
Harry and Meghan are instinctively glamorous with bundles of razzmatazz,” Dunlop said, noting how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to captivate audiences worldwide despite their estrangement from the royal family. Given their status as former senior royals with a magnetic presence, Dunlop warned William to be mindful of the impact Harry and Meghan could have on the royal brand. "It would never do for the Royal brand to be upstaged," she added.

As the royal family navigates its future, the ongoing public tension between Prince William and the Sussexes could play a significant role in shaping the monarchy’s path forward.

Prince William's vision for monarchy may get upstaged by Harry, Meghan

In a recent interview, Prince William shared his aspirations for the future of the British monarchy, focusing on empathetic leadership and a commitment to supporting those in need. His comments, which reflect his vision for a modern, relatable monarchy, come at a time when the royal family is facing significant changes.

While William is shaping a future that places importance on charitable efforts and connecting with the public, royal historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop has issued a stark warning.

According to Dunlop, the future of Prince William’s monarchy could be threatened by the very people he is distancing the family from – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

King Charles Appears Alone Amid Royal Changes

During the premiere of Gladiator II in Leicester Square, King Charles appeared solo, as Queen Camilla continues to recover from a chest infection. Dr. Dunlop pointed out the significance of this moment, highlighting the stark contrast between William's modern approach and his father’s more traditional royal duty.

"He was up against Gladiatorial men, (squaring up to Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal is no mean feat) but the King looked inescapably alone on the red carpet in Leicester Square last night. There was no retro glamor, no tinsel, no tiaras," Dunlop said, reflecting on the King's appearance. 

She added, “Even Camilla (still battling a nasty chest infection), was missing. To compensate, I longed for the King to wear an ermine gown, or pop a crown on his head. Instead, he dutifully made his way down the line of stellar names.”

Kate Middleton’s Return and William’s Charity Work

Dr. Dunlop also noted Kate Middleton’s first major royal appearance since her cancer treatment, which took place at the Remembrance Sunday event. Dunlop described this as a "painful reminder" of what’s missing from the royal family, as the absence of glamour and spectacle was keenly felt.

The historian then turned her attention to William’s recent homelessness documentary and his ongoing Earthshot Prize initiatives. While William is praised for these efforts, Dunlop cautioned that the royal family must balance charitable work with a sense of grandeur to maintain public interest.

"This is definitely William's happy space – Earthshot speeches and homeless documentaries are his version of royalty with a small 'r'. But royalty needs to be careful. The public will tolerate a bit of charitable hectoring but only if accompanied with a large dollop of fairytale glamor," Dunlop warned.

