Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be stripped off their titles as they are making fortunes by destroying the Royal Family, according to Royal biographer Tom Bower. Bower was a guest on Good Morning Britain, when he launched a scathing attack on The Duke and The Duchess of Sussex, especially on Markle.
Bower wouldn’t mind Harry keeping his princely title, it’s Meghan he’s after. He claims that, even though Prince Harry’s book Spare is promoted as his memoir, it is actually Meghan’s. “Meghan is the person who has dictated this agenda," he said.
“William saw through her, Charles saw through her, Diana’s brother Charles Spencer saw through her," he added.
“The couple in Montecito are making their fortune solely by damaging and destroying the royal family to promote their own fortunes and their own prestige and their own brand," Bower said. “I don’t think they should be allowed to call themselves Duke and Duchess anymore."
Bower suggests that depriving Harry and Meghan of their titles is the only way to degrade them and lessen their significance in America. He believes that by disparaging Britain and posing as the Duke and Duchess and the Prince, they are "trading" on their Royal status.
The Royal biographer doesn’t think Harry has even read the book. It’s Meghan who has read every word, he added. While calling Prince Harry’s wife “highly intelligent, very sophisticated", Bower said Meghan had gone to the UK to “make fame and fortune" and then went back to America. She is “exploiting the Royal title," he said.
According to media reports, publisher Penguin Random House asked Harry to change a few things in Spare. Harry was resolved to improve matters after the Queen's death. In any case, the book will raise concerns at Buckingham Palace about the possibility of conflict resurfacing and allegations of racism against senior royals like King Charles and Camilla.
Of a £35-million ( ₹330 crore) book deal, Prince Harry has received an advance of £17.5 million ( ₹167 crore).
“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," said Harry and Meghan while relocating to North America in January 2020.
