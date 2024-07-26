Prince Harry won’t bring wife Meghan Markle back to UK; Duke of Sussex explains why

Prince Harry has revealed that the coverage of his life by British tabloids, including using illegally obtained private information, has raised safety concerns for his family, including his wife, Duchess Meghan.

According to a report by USA Today, in a one-hour ITV News documentary titled “Tabloids on Trial,” which aired Thursday, the Duke of Sussex spoke publicly for the first time about his victory in the phone hacking lawsuit against the Daily Mirror's publisher. The court granted him approximately $180,000 in damages in December.

“They pushed me too far. It got to a point where you're damned if you do and you're damned if you don't. I don't think there's anybody else in the world that is better suited and placed to be able to see this through than myself,” Harry said.

“It's still dangerous and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff, to act on what they have read — and whether it's a knife or acid or whatever it is ... these are things that are a genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country,” Harry further noted.

Harry noted that this is a David versus Goliath situation, adding, “The Davids are the claimants, and the Goliath is this vast media enterprise.”

Harry further added, “I've made it very clear that this is something that needs to be done. It would be nice if we did it as a family. I believe that, again, from a service standpoint and when you're in a public role that these are the things we should be doing for the greater good. But I'm doing this for my reasons.”

The report further added, citing Harry, that employees at the Murdoch-owned tabloids hacked his phone and employed investigators over a period of two decades.