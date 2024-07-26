Prince Harry won’t bring wife Meghan Markle back to UK; Duke of Sussex explains why

  • Prince Harry won't bring wife Meghan Markle back to UK. Know why

Written By Mausam Jha
Published26 Jul 2024, 01:37 PM IST
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex are seen during the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex are seen during the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Prince Harry has revealed that the coverage of his life by British tabloids, including using illegally obtained private information, has raised safety concerns for his family, including his wife, Duchess Meghan.

According to a report by USA Today,  in a one-hour ITV News documentary titled “Tabloids on Trial,” which aired Thursday, the Duke of Sussex spoke publicly for the first time about his victory in the phone hacking lawsuit against the Daily Mirror's publisher. The court granted him approximately $180,000 in damages in December.

Also Read: It’s not Meghan Markle: Prince Harry reveals ‘central’ reason behind conflict with Royal Family

“They pushed me too far. It got to a point where you're damned if you do and you're damned if you don't. I don't think there's anybody else in the world that is better suited and placed to be able to see this through than myself,” Harry said.

“It's still dangerous and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff, to act on what they have read — and whether it's a knife or acid or whatever it is ... these are things that are a genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country,” Harry further noted.

Also Read: Prince Harry, wife Meghan Markle stop looking for UK home as Duke of Sussex ‘doesn’t feel comfortable’: Report

Harry noted that this is a David versus Goliath situation, adding, “The Davids are the claimants, and the Goliath is this vast media enterprise.”

Harry further added, “I've made it very clear that this is something that needs to be done. It would be nice if we did it as a family. I believe that, again, from a service standpoint and when you're in a public role that these are the things we should be doing for the greater good. But I'm doing this for my reasons.”

The report further added, citing Harry, that employees at the Murdoch-owned tabloids hacked his phone and employed investigators over a period of two decades.

“If I can get to trial, then we're talking over a decade's worth of evidence, most of which has never ever been known to the public,” Harry said of the NGN lawsuit.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 01:37 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldPrince Harry won’t bring wife Meghan Markle back to UK; Duke of Sussex explains why

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Ashok Leyland

    246.10
    01:37 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.65 (5.87%)

    Tata Steel

    162.75
    01:37 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.3 (3.37%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    01:37 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.2 (-0.11%)

    GAIL India

    231.35
    01:37 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    2.8 (1.23%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.00
    01:25 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.65 (7.88%)

    SJVN

    151.80
    01:25 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    10.85 (7.7%)

    Mphasis

    3,053.25
    01:25 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    209.5 (7.37%)

    Adani Energy Solutions

    1,122.60
    01:25 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    73.65 (7.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,410.00-885.00
      Chennai
      69,660.00-874.00
      Delhi
      69,387.00-1,285.00
      Kolkata
      69,796.00-876.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue